Reno, NV

Reno therapist: COVID-19 forcing family and marriage issues to surface

By Jenee' Ryan
FOX Reno
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A marriage and family therapist practicing in Reno has an appointment book full of families and couples trying to work through issues that were either brought on by the pandemic or brought to light through the pandemic struggles. Some challenges...

foxreno.com

Comments / 0

Reno, NV
Health
Local
Nevada Health
Local
Nevada Coronavirus
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Reno, NV
Coronavirus
#Family Therapist#Covid#Marriages#Mft
