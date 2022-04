HERCULES (KPIX) — The mask mandate may be lifted but teachers in at least one East Bay school district are offering incentives like candy and other treats, encouraging students to keep them on. On Tuesday, signs on the marquee at the school’s entrance still flashed, “Masks are required”. “It’s not fair at all. It’s your preference whether you want to wear a mask or not,” said 7th grader Marissa. Marissa ditched her mask on the first day at Hercules Middle School when it became optional. But her history teacher Joseph Glatzer sent a note to parents over the weekend...

HERCULES, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO