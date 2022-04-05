ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If Finland and Sweden apply to join NATO, they would be welcomed, Stoltenberg says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
BRUSSELS, April 5 (Reuters) - NATO allies would welcome Finland and Sweden into the alliance if they decided to join but any such move is up to the two nations, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"It's for them to decide of course but if they apply, I expect that 30 allies will welcome them," Stoltenberg told a news conference.

He said NATO would likely find ways "to address the concerns they may have about this interim period between having applied and until the last ratification (by allies) has taken place", referring to possible Russian retaliation before the pair were fully under NATO protection. read more

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

tmr01
4d ago

That's all good, but to say that while denying Ukraine after they have practically begged to be in NATO and thousands are dying seems pretty inappropriate!

Kelly. M.
4d ago

I read a Wikipedia article titled "Ukraine-NATO Relations" and I consider Wikipedia to be a reputable source. There is absolutely no mention of NATO denying membership to Ukraine. I suggest that you reevaluate your information sources.

John Desmond
4d ago

Good it's about time! Neutrality is a farce, especially against countries such as Russia and China. They won't respect your neutrality so you might as well fight!

