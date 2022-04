SAN JOSE (KPIX) — The hotel formerly known as the San Jose Fairmont plans to reopen in late April under a new name: Signia by Hilton San Jose. ”I think it’s great news for our company for Hilton and it’s great news for the community as well,” said Jimmy Sarfraz, the hotel’s new General Manager. ”We are endeavoring to make sure that this is a great hotel to stay, a great hotel to work and a great partner for the local community,” Sarfraz said. Workers are sprucing up the outside of the building, and carpet is being trucked inside for renovations. The reopening is...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO