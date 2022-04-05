ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huson, MT

UPDATE: 1-90 eastbound reopens near Huson

By MTN News
KPAX
KPAX
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yaiae_0ezqCVOB00

UPDATE: 7:45 a.m. - April 5, 2022

HUSON - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports all lanes of Interstate 90 eastbound between Alberton and Huson have been reopened to traffic.

(first report: 7:06 a.m. - April 5, 2022)

HUSON - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 between Alberton and Huson are closed due to an accident involving a semi-truck.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports both eastbound lanes are closed near mile marker 82.

Traffic is being re-routed to Highway 10 at Alberton.

A MEANS Alert sent our early Tuesday from the Missoula County Sheriff's Office also warned of slick road conditions in the area.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route.

The latest MDT road conditions can be found here or by calling 511.

