Richmond, VA

Richmond Police identify 30-year-old man shot, killed in Shockoe Bottom

By Tyler Thrasher
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have identified the victim killed in Sunday night’s homicide in Shockoe Bottom.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Lakeith Ruffin, Jr., of Richmond.

Around 11:15 p.m., on April 3, Richmond Police officers were called to the 100 block of North 19th Street for the report of a person shot. Officers found Ruffin, Jr., suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell 804-646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
