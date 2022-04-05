ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It just makes no sense': Family seeking answers after teen found shot in Denver alley

Police: 17-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Denver Alley

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police officers say they found a 17-year-old girl dead in an alley, but they don’t know the circumstances leading up to her death. The responded to the area near the 1500 block of Quebec Street at around 12:30 p.m. on March 26. Investigators say her death, however, is criminal in nature, and they are treating the investigation as a homicide. Further information about the victim will be released by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner. ALERT: On March 26th at 12:36 p.m., DPD received a call regarding a 17-year-old female down in the 1500 block N. Quebec St. alley w/ unknown circumstances. Due to preliminary info, DPD is investigating this as a homicide. Please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP w/ info/tips. pic.twitter.com/pLUZDMaao4 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) March 27, 2022 Those with more information are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tips can be submitted anonymously.
Metro Denver Weekend Violence: Six Shootings, Three Stabbings, Two Deaths

All too often in metro Denver, there's a direct correlation between warming weather and violent incidents — and that proved to be the case again this weekend. From Friday, March 11, to Sunday, March 13, Denver and Aurora cumulatively experienced six shootings and three stabbings. Two people died and multiple individuals were injured as a result of the incidents.
12-year-old child shot 9 times in Colorado Springs on Saturday now fighting for his life, according to family members

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A 12-year-old boy was among four people shot in Colorado Springs on Saturday. 11 News spoke to family members of the boy, who wanted to remain anonymous, as the child fights for his life. The shooting happened Saturday evening on two streets near Chelton and Astrozon on the southeast side of the city. A total of four people, including the 12-year-old, were shot.
Alexis Wilkins Arrested After Girl Dies From Fentanyl Overdose At High School In Colorado Springs

(CBS4) – A teen girl who took fentanyl overdosed and died in class at her high school in Colorado Springs. Now the woman accused of distributing the pill is facing possible life in prison. Alexis Wilkins was in federal court in Denver on Wednesday. Alexis Wilkins (credit: United States District Court via Facebook) Wilkins allegedly distributed one fentanyl pill to two juvenile females in the parking lot of the Citadel Mall on or about Dec. 2, 2021. They reportedly thought they were buying oxycodone. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The two girls took the pill to school the next morning, where they shared it with a third girl. The third girl overdosed and died in class at Mitchell High School. Fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine. It killed 540 Coloradans in 2020. Investigators say photos and messages on Facebook show Wilkins’s long-term involvement in dealing fentanyl — and location data from Facebook helped them link Wilkins to the crime. Read the full criminal complaint here. Wilkins is expected to be charged with distributing fentanyl resulting in death. A conviction carries a potential penalty of no less than 20 years and up to life in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.
Teen found shot inside loft building in downtown St. Louis

Metro to provide free transit for some riders for rest of 2022. Using $250,000 of American Rescue Plan Act Funds, the program will provide free public transit on MetroLink and Metro buses through the rest of 2022. Police investigate condo rented out at Ely Walker Lofts prior to shooting death...
2 seriously injured in Aurora shooting

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were seriously injured in a shooting in Aurora Monday, according to the Aurora Police Department. Police said the shooting happened Monday afternoon in the area of Colfax Avenue and Beeler Street. The victims, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Jessica Lee Matey Evans Identified As Woman Killed While Remembering Victim Of Earlier Fatal Crash

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4)– The 39-year-old woman killed Saturday evening in southeast Windsor has been identified as Jessica Lee Matey Evans. Evans, of Gill, Colorado, was one of several pedestrians struck by a vehicle. She died at the scene of the collision. (credit: CBS) Windsor police said Evans was part of a group of 13 people, all friends and family of a Windsor man killed in a crash at the location exactly a year prior. The group drove to the 9600 block of Eastman Park Drive and parked on the south side of the street before gathering on the north side. (credit: CBS) A 23-year-old Greeley...
