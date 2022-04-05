Stray bullet kills 61-year-old in the Bronx, police say

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A busy block in the Bronx erupted into chaos as gunfire hit an innocent woman on the sidewalk on East 188th Street near the Grand Concourse.

Juana De-Perdomo, 61, was hit by a bullet in her back outside a Fordham Heights deli just after 7 p.m. Monday. Police said a dispute between two groups of men broke out and multiple guns were pulled out. Someone fired shots and the victim was hit.

The suspects escaped before police arrived. Officers found her heavily bleeding and she was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The murder involving the Bronx bystander brought out the police commissioner to condemn the ongoing gun violence.

“I don’t subscribe to ‘This is New York and this is the way that it is’ because it’s not,” NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. “We’re doing everything to prevent and deter this violence.”

Shootings in the 46th Precinct are up 100%, with overall violence up 32%.

“Too many guns on our streets too many people willing to use those guns to harm innocent people,” Mayor Eric Adams said. “So all the talk about those who are shooting? What about the innocent people? What about them?”

It’s the second such tragedy in less than a week and follows a similar murder of 12-year-old Kade Lewin in Brooklyn.

Police have not released any description of the suspect and arrests in connection to the shooting have yet to be made.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

