Immigration

ICE lawyers told to dismiss low-priority cases in order to clear backlog ahead of surge

By Priscilla Alvarez
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
The Biden administration directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement attorneys to consider dismissing deportation cases that are not arrest priorities under the agency's rules, according to a recently released...

Oliver73
2d ago

If the government doesn't have the resources I am sure private citizens can be deputized to round them up ...

19
Delinda Absher
2d ago

This is wrong! close the boarder! I can't wait for November. VOTE THEM OUT.

16
Skip Frazier
2d ago

the biden administration should be impeached for not protecting the american people

14
