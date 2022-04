COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – Video has emerged showing the moment three children and one adult were shot Monday and the fight that led up to it. The video shows dozens of people watching two girls fighting on the ground in an alley off W. 17th Street in Covington. Suddenly, the people filming realize that one of the onlookers, an adult man in a gray hoodie, is reaching for a gun. About 30 seconds later, gunshots ring out.

