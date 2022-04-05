Judge Michelle Childs honored by South Carolina lawyer group

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina federal judge recently under consideration for a slot on the U.S. Supreme Court has received a top legal award from a trial lawyer group in her home state.

The South Carolina Association for Justice announced Monday that Michelle Childs has been named recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to Justice Award.

Childs has been a federal judge on South Carolina’s District Court for more than a decade.

She was on a shortlist of candidates being considered by President Joe Biden for an upcoming vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

Biden ultimately tapped Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

