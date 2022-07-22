ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candace Cameron Bure’s Best Photos With Her and Valeri Bure’s 3 Kids Over the Years

Candace Cameron Bure ’s crew! The Fuller House alum has three adult children with husband Valeri Bure and loves sharing their lives on social media.

The actress became a mom in 1998 when she and the former professional ice hockey player welcomed their daughter, Natasha. The Full House alum got “so much feedback” as a young mom, she told Today show viewers 20 years later.

“People were in my ears about what was right and what was wrong,” the Los Angeles native explained in June 2018. “I will say that now my children are teenagers, I can look at my kids and see that my parenting style worked great for my children. Different things work for different people. Every life is different. No two people have the exact same experience. So go to the people you love and trust most ... and really tune out the rest. You might need to turn off social media!"

Cameron Bure and the athlete went on to welcome sons Lev and Maksim in 2000 and 2002, respectively, and the Dancing With the Stars alum took an acting hiatus to raise her brood.

It was so hard . I felt worthless,” the Kind Is the New Classy author said during a “Motherly” podcast episode in November 2020. “I felt like I had been gifted all of these things in life, whatever that is, whatever skills God gave me. And I thought, 'I'm not using them'. … And it was like, [fans] were always disappointed, which in turn made me feel even more like, 'Oh, my gosh, being a mom ... I'm 'just' a mom. Like, this is not valued by society."

The former View cohost's faith subsequently “kicked in,” she went on to say.

“I started reading my Bible and going, ‘I need validation. I mean, that's the honest truth. I need validation. I don't feel like I'm getting it,’” the Dancing Through Life author explained at the time. “Although I got it from my husband. But I didn't feel like I was getting it from every other place in life that I'd always gotten validation from. I am valued by God, whether I'm a stay-at-home mom, whether I have a successful career or whether I do absolutely nothing all day long, he loves me no matter what, I don't have to prove anything to him."

Keep scrolling to see the former Hallmark star's best moments with Natasha, Lev and Maksim over the years, from Mother’s Day celebrations to on-set selfies.

