Hamilton County, FL

DeSantis awards $5.4M to Hamilton County infrastructure projects

By Zachary Winiecki, Sam Sachs
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

JASPER, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke in Hamilton County to award millions of dollars from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund for infrastructure improvements.

He was joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and local leaders.

Gov. DeSantis approves $1,000 bonuses for Florida law enforcement

This story will be updated.

