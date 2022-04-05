DeSantis awards $5.4M to Hamilton County infrastructure projects
JASPER, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis spoke in Hamilton County to award millions of dollars from the state’s Job Growth Grant Fund for infrastructure improvements.
He was joined by Department of Economic Opportunity Secretary Dane Eagle and local leaders.Gov. DeSantis approves $1,000 bonuses for Florida law enforcement
