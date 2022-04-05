ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Two $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold across Lone Star State

By Caleb Wethington
KDAF
KDAF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Fqyd_0ezq3fyd00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Down in Central and South Texas, two Texas Lottery players are feeling the love April is bringing to their pocketbooks.

Read more top stories on CW33.com!

Two $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets from the Cash Five drawing on April 2 were sold in Lytle and Round Rock, according to the lottery.

The first winning ticket out of Round Rock was sold at Jaja Accessories on Round Rock Avenue. The second out of Lytle, was sold at Star Food Mart on Main Street.

The two winning tickets matched all five winning numbers, 6, 8, 13, 16, and 23.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lytle, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Lifestyle
City
Round Rock, TX
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Buc-Ee's

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Convenience stores, gas stations, or travel centers. Call them what you will, they're an integral part of getting around in the United States. More than just a place to relieve yourself on drives, these businesses provide necessary sustenance during long journeys. In Pennsylvania, there are gas station chains like Sheetz and Wawa where road trippers can expect great sandwich and coffee combinations. In Texas — and increasingly so in nearby states — the chain Buc-ee's is winning over the hearts and minds of travelers in the South.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Lottery#Lone Star State#South Texas#The Lottery#Cw33 Com#Jaja Accessories#Star Food Mart#Nexstar Media Inc#Cw33 Dallas Ft
107-3 KISS-FM

Some Texas Travelers Say That This Buc-ee’s Location Is Pretty Bad

I call it the "Holy Trinity Of Texas": HEB, Whataburger and Buc-ee's. If you don't believe in any of these 3 things, then you cannot be a true Texan. As someone who has lived here for over 20 years now, the near fanatical love of these 3 is real and understandable because they are what makes our state unique. For today's sermon, we will focus on Buc-ee's, the massive "must stop" that you can find in various locations across the state. It's interesting to see that some folks are just now discovering that not all Buc-ee's are created equal and that's okay.
TEXAS STATE
Complex

Man Wins $8.9 Million After Remembering He Purchased Lottery Ticket in December

Oregon man Wilbur Brown bought a lottery ticket on Christmas Eve only to promptly forget about it, and now he’s $8.9 million richer after he rediscovered it. According to the Oregon Lottery, Brown purchased a “26 for $25” Oregon Megabucks ticket last year, which allowed him to enter 26 consecutive Megabucks drawings. The ticket ultimately covered draws from Dec. 25, 2021 to Feb. 19, and he eventually forgot he put it in his wallet despite checking after the early draws.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lottery
KIXS FM 108

Another Big Texas Lottery Scratch Win

As many of you know, I play scratch games from the Texas Lottery and have had some pretty good luck lately. It seems that luck has struck again. I recently purchased a $5 $50,000 Poker ticket and won a claimer. What is a claimer? A claimer is any win of $1000.00 or more. I won $2,500 on a manual win-all! Which means all my hands beat the dealer's hand. Take a look below at the winning ticket and some of my other big wins as well below.
VICTORIA, TX
101.5 KNUE

At $350,000 This Is The Most Overpriced Home in the State of Texas

I'm honestly not sure what to think of this property for sale in San Antonio, Texas. I'm wondering if the real estate agent made a mistake in the listing or if someone is really trying to get $350,000 for a house that was completely destroyed in a fire. There are photos below that show a little bit more of the house that was on fire but this has to be the most overpriced home in the state of Texas.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS DFW

McKinney Resident Wins $1 Million Off ‘Instant Millionaire’ Scratch Ticket

MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A McKinney resident is $1 million richer after claiming a second-tier prize off the scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire. The ticket was purchased at Kwik Shop, located at 215 E. University Drive in McKinney. The winner chose to remain anonymous. This was the 36th of 40 second-tier prizes claimed in this game. In July of 2021, a person in Everman claimed the same prize after purchasing an Instant Millionaire scratch off ticket at the QuikTrip convenience store located at 6549 Wichita Street in Forest Hill. Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million.
MCKINNEY, TX
KDAF

KDAF

2K+
Followers
831
Post
528K+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy