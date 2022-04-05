ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Lexus RZ 450e EV is coming April 20th

By Roland Hutchinson
 4 days ago
Lexus has announced that it will be officially unveiling its new electric vehicle later this month, the new Lexus RZ 450e. The Lexus RZ 450e will be made official on the 20th of April 2022 and we are looking forward to finding out more...

GeekyGadgets

New DeLorean EV to be unveiled in August

DeLorean has announced that its new EV will be unveiled in August, the car will be made official on the 18th of August at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance. The design of the new DeLorean EV will be slightly different from the previous model that has been made iconic by the Back to the Future movies. The photo above is a teaser of this new electric vehicle.
CARS
The Verge

Nissan plans to launch its first EV with a solid-state battery by 2028

Nissan revealed a prototype production facility in Yokohama, Japan, on Friday, where the company says it plans to manufacture solid-state batteries for use in electric vehicles. The company said in a statement that it plans “to establish a pilot production line at its Yokohama Plant in fiscal 2024, with materials, design and manufacturing processes for prototype production on the line to be studied at the prototype production facility.” Nissan aims to bring its first EV with all-solid-state batteries to market in 2028.
ECONOMY
ABC4

New EV charging ports coming to Starbucks in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Do you own an electric car or are you thinking of going electric? A new multi-state fast-charging network is coming to Utah this year. Volvo Car USA has partnered with coffee chain Starbucks to present a new public charging network called ChargePoint DC Fast. The pilot program will be installed […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
torquenews.com

Six Vehicles with Fatal Engines or Transmissions to Avoid

After working on cars for over 20 years, this mechanic lists and discusses six vehicles with fatal engines or transmissions that virtually destroys the value of the vehicle and your car budget. Don’t Walk---RUN from These Vehicles Listed. Here is some need-to-know info in a “Do Not Buy” video...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

No One Wants to Buy These Worst-Selling Pickup Trucks

If you follow along with automotive industry trends, you’ve likely heard about the best-selling pickup trucks. Everyone wants to know why the Ford F-150 has sold so well for decades, but what about models that don’t sell well? No one wants to buy these worst-selling pickup trucks; why is that?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

General Motors Is In Hot Water With Angry Customers Again

In the age of late-stage capitalism, corporate greed knows no bounds. It is a well-known fact that many American companies exploit cheap labor to manufacture goods at low costs. Why? To generate more profit for shareholders. We've seen these dubious tactics play out in the automotive industry too, and one of the biggest players, General Motors, has been found bending consumers over a barrel on numerous occasions. Who can forget the class action lawsuit against GM for the massive fire debacle that affected the Chevrolet Bolt EV not so long ago? Or that time it ignored a very serious issue with the Chevrolet Camaro? Well, the automotive giant's latest scandal has just hit, and Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe owners are not happy.
BUSINESS
FOX43.com

New car prices are going up, especially for these 3 brands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For those in the market for a new car, they should be prepared to pay more than the listed price. In fact, according to the automotive industry website Edmunds.com, 82% of new car buyers in January 2022 paid above the manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP).
CHARLOTTE, NC
TheStreet

GM Has an Electric Vehicle Whose Price Will Make Its Rivals Jealous

Talk about sticker shock. General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report started deliveries of its Hummer EV Edition 1 Pickup in December and already it appears someone looking to flip the massive vehicle for nearly three times its starting price. It's a huge increase, but the numbers aren't...
CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk's Tesla Has Very Bad News

This is undoubtedly news that will relieve Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rivals because it thwarts the electric vehicle manufacturer's plans to increase its market share. Its chief executive officer Elon Musk seemed to have aligned the pawns well to keep Tesla's rivals in the very lucrative market of electric vehicles at bay.
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

This Pickup Truck Has the Worst Resale Value: or Does It?

Nissan is trying hard to get its mojo back. One way is with the upcoming 2023 Nissan Frontier midsize truck. The current Frontier has remained almost unchanged since its introduction in 2011. That said, it should also be working on an all-new full-size Titan pickup. Truck fans have mostly abandoned the current model, based on its production numbers.
BUYING CARS
insideevs.com

How Much Does It Cost To Drive A Tesla 32,000 Miles In 2022?

Kim Java, whose YouTube channel was formerly known as "Like Tesla," has been driving Tesla's vehicles for years. She notes that her family drives a ton of miles each year for a number of reasons. Kim and her husband share a single car, a Tesla Model 3. They have children...
GAS PRICE
MotorBiscuit

Pickup Trucks With the Best MPG Gas Mileage in 2022

In the past, you couldn’t find many efficient pickup trucks. However, these days, there are trucks in the compact, midsize, and full-size segments that provide respectable fuel economy. While not at the efficiency levels of sedans and SUVs, many truck models hold their own for gas mileage, especially ones that offer a hybrid powertrain. View the pickup trucks with the best mpg gas mileage in 2022.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Will Old Cars Eventually Be Banned?

Some countries, such as the members of the E.U., are considering banning all new gas cars by 2035. As the car fleet goes electric, restoring, insuring, and even fueling up our classic trucks and cars may become complex. But it is very unlikely that classic cars will ever be banned outright.
CARS
