The San Diego City Council voted 5-1 in favor of a "no-fault" eviction moratorium that will put a stop to some evictions for at least several months. A no-fault eviction can happen when a property owner evicts a tenant who's done nothing wrong because the owner wants to move themselves or a family member back into the home. It also applies to a property owner who wants to put the property on the market or vacate it so they can remodel.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO