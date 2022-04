By now, Erica Rose and the company she keeps for vacation are somewhat notorious on Below Deck: Sailing Yacht. They’ve returned for back-to-back seasons, and their behavior is not particularly popular amongst the cast. Actually, as Season 3 gets off to a tipsy start, Rose’s husband was perceived by fans as embellishing his outbursts in recent episodes for ratings. But apparently, the drama goes even deeper than that for Daisy Kelliher. The chief stew has lately dropped an F-bomb while getting very real about post-season feuding with the infamous primary guests.

BOATS & WATERCRAFTS ・ 21 DAYS AGO