Phoenix, AZ

Southwest passenger arrested, banned after allegedly pleasuring himself mid-air

By Bill Shannon
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5euk_0ezpwy4v00

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( WTAJ ) — A man on a Southwest flight is facing charges, and a lifetime ban, after allegedly masturbating next to a female passenger for an hour during a flight from Seattle to Phoenix, according to federal documents.

Antonio Sherrodd McGarity is accused of the lewd acts happening April 2 on Southwest flight 3814, the federal criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast shows.

A female passenger told the FBI that McGarity began to pleasure himself shortly after takeoff when she got photo evidence of him in the act. She also alleged she saw him lick his fingers clean at one point.

After masturbating four times over the hour, the woman said McGarity fell asleep and she was finally able to alert Southwest flight attendants and was moved to another seat.

The woman handed over her photos to Phoenix police after landing.

When interviewed by the FBI, McGarity told them he did do this and did not think the woman minded, saying he thought it was “kinky.”

A Southwest spokesperson said McGarity had been slapped with a lifetime ban according to a statement received by The Daily Beast.

“On April 2, we received reports of inappropriate Customer behavior on flight 3814 from SEA to PHX. The situation was reported to Crewmembers while inflight, and the Captain contacted law enforcement to meet the aircraft upon arrival,” the airline said. “We immediately placed the passenger on our No-Fly List, resulting in a lifetime ban from traveling on Southwest.”

McGarity is now facing federal charges involving lewd, indecent and obscene acts on an aircraft.

