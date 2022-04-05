ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent County, MI

Pet Adoption Tuesday: Shelly the beagle

By Karie Herringa
 4 days ago
Director Angela Hollinshead from the Kent County Animal Shelter introduces us to Shelly the beagle for this week’s Pet Adoption Tuesday.

Shelly is a lady who is full of love.

She’s 7-year-old and loves to go for car rides.

This beagle mix is very social and, as Angela describes her, “the sweetest girl in the world.”

She loves to go for long walks followed by even longer naps.

Shelly was brought into the shelter as a stray.

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring adult dog adoptions at the Kent County Animal Shelter, reducing adoption fees to $25 through April 16.

The Kent County Animal Shelter says they are caring for about 100 dogs right now.

KRDO

KRDO’s Tuesday Afternoon Pet of the Week

Hopefully, the irony of a sweet little chihuahua named Godzilla isn’t lost on you. He was named by one of our customer service employees who fell in love with this gentle soul when he first came in. This adorable 6-year-old was brought in a few weeks ago by a good Samaritan who found him wandering in a hotel parking lot in Pueblo. Although we were able to find owner information via a microchip, they did not come in to reclaim him. He has been a joy to have in the shelter and loves being kenneled with other little dogs like himself. Unfortunately, he just isn’t getting much attention right now. Godzilla’s adoption fee is $125 and he comes with our adoption package which includes, vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, and a microchip.
PUEBLO, CO
Mix 95.7FM

These Are The Worst Rated Restaurants In Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids has some incredible places to enjoy a meal. One of my favorite places is Cherie Inn, this is my go-to brunch spot. I also love the tacos at El Globo. While Grand Rapids has some amazing places to eat, it also has some places that people will never step foot into again from their experiences at them. Top-Rated Online has a list of the best/worst-reviewed restaurants in Grand Rapids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1230 ESPN

Pets of the Week: Say Hello To Spring By Adopting A Homeless Pet In Grand Junction

It's a great time of the year with the weather warming up, and it's the perfect time to find your new best friend in Grand Junction. This week our friends at Roice-Hurst Humane Society are featuring three homeless pets that are hoping the arrival of spring brings a new home and a family to love. Take a look at the pets of the week, and see if one is tugging at your heartstrings.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
The Oklahoman

Adopt a pet: These pets are pretty playful

Editor's note: Please contact area shelters before visiting. Some shelters may be closed, have adjusted hours of operation or only available by appointment due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bethany Animal Control Shelter: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of the...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
cbs19news

National pet adoption event highlight CASPCA

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is being spotlighted this week as part of a national pet adoption event. The CASPCA is teaming up with the North Shore Animal League America for the Tour for Life 2022. According to a release, this is in partnership with...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
