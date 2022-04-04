ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

8 Small Business Month Events

By Jessica Elliott, Contributor
@growwithco
@growwithco
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Focus on your business by participating in virtual workshops and webinars in May. Small businesses in the U.S. support local communities and generate jobs. Indeed, for over 50 years, the Small Business Administration (SBA) has celebrated National Small Business Week (NSBW). Many organizations, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, extend the...

www.uschamber.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
@growwithco
@growwithco

289

Followers

1K+

Posts

18K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Inc.com

SBA Will Expand a Key Obama-Era Lending Program for Low-Income Business Owners

The Small Business Administration announced reforms to the agency's Community Advantage loan program, offering a shot at more capital for those in underserved communities. The Small Business Administration's Community Advantage pilot program is getting an upgrade. In a joint announcement today, Vice President Kamala Harris and SBA administrator Isabel Guzman...
CREDITS & LOANS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
MySanAntonio

The Challenges in Getting Funding for Women and Minority-Owned Businesses, And How to Solve Them

It is well-known that women- and minority-owned businesses are terribly far behind in accessing capital to fund their startups and small businesses. According to the American Express State of Women-Owned Businesses, women own 49 percent of the businesses in the U.S., but account for less than 10 percent of the country’s earned revenue. That’s a staggering, painfully frightening statistic as we move well into the twenty-first century. Some point the finger at the male and his privilege; others blame financial institutions. Many equate the lack of social capital possessed by women and minorities with less early-stage friends and family funding. That funding can provide a platform to build a business and provide opportunities for a healthier balance sheet when seeking additional funding. It could be all or none of these reasons. So, let’s start focusing on solutions. If 49 percent of the businesses in the U.S. accessed 49 percent of the capital available, then it stands to reason that 100 percent of our businesses would thrive. Pollyanna-ish thinking? Maybe, but it takes money to make money. The more successful all of our businesses are, the better individual finances and the economic development in our cities, which of course impacts all else for the positive.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Innovation#Nsbw#The Small Business Week
CNBC

The top 7 industries hiring for hybrid jobs right now, according to FlexJobs

After two years of working from home, some people have realized that they thrive in a remote environment, while others miss the office – but most people have decided that they want the best of both worlds. Future Forum, Slack's research consortium, spoke with over 10,000 knowledge workers in...
JOBS
makeuseof.com

The 6 Best LinkedIn Learning Courses for Job Seekers

In this competitive job market, staying ahead of other candidates is crucial to grab the best opportunities your way. Learning through online courses gives you that edge and the flexibility to learn anytime and from anywhere. LinkedIn Learning is one of the best platforms out there for learning online, with...
SOCIAL MEDIA
Elko Daily Free Press

City to award $500,000 to small businesses

ELKO – Small businesses that did not receive any financial relief from losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for a portion of $500,000 to be distributed by the City of Elko. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which specifically lists small businesses...
ELKO, NV
Fortune

Days after I was named CEO, my company faced one of the most sophisticated cyberattacks in history

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. I was enjoying my birthday dinner with my family when my cell phone rang one evening in December 2020. On the other end was the General Counsel at SolarWinds, the I.T. company I was set to join as CEO a few weeks later. He was calling with news about a cyberattack the company had just been alerted to.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsWest 9

The impact inflation is having on small businesses

TEXAS, USA — Gas, groceries all going up due to inflation. As for businesses, they're also taking the hit and it's mainly those smaller local businesses having to work twice as hard right now. "It’s really affecting the small employer, the mom and pop operations. In restaurants the cost...
TEXAS STATE
Port Arthur News

Classes available for small business owners

The Lamar State College Small Business Development Center will be hosting a variety of classes through the end of April for those interested in starting a small business or expanding an existing one. The center serves businesses in Mid and South Jefferson counties, as well as Orange County. Spring classes...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
The Telegraph

Waggoner receives Small Business honor

WOOD RIVER - Waggoner Equipment Rental, LLC has been chosen as the March 2022 Riverbend Growth Association Small Business of the Month award recipient. Located at 6 Helmkamp Drive in Wood River, the family-owned and operated company has been in business for 35 years. Waggoner is a large equipment rental company, with a core fleet of deck cranes that range from 2.5 tons to 25 tons. Additionally, they have a solo 33-ton boom truck as well as rough terrain cranes with a range of 35 to 160 tons. They can also provide their customers with forklifts/telehandlers and skid steer equipment as needed, as well as crane mats and rigging. Waggoner provides free onsite job evaluations and consultations and offers 24-hour service as needed. All their operators are NCCCO certified and members of International Union of Operating Engineers and they have a fully staffed shop to service the equipment.
WOOD RIVER, IL
@growwithco

Stronger Entrepreneurial Ecosystem for Women

Women are increasingly starting their own businesses, but they need greater access to resources and support to thrive. Women are starting more businesses than ever right now, especially women of color. However, there is a gap between women who launch businesses and those who successfully grow and scale them, because these entrepreneurs often lack the resources or support to reach their full potential.
SMALL BUSINESS
TechCrunch

4 critical relationships that will help your startup succeed

But there are many other relationships that you may be writing off as not that important. Developing relationships with certain, oft-untapped groups has served as a critical driver of success at my last two multimillion-dollar startups. Here are four groups of people I recommend spending more time with, starting today.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
@growwithco

5 Smart Inventory Management Processes for Small Business

Do you want to track your inventory more effectively? Here are five stock management techniques. Inventory management processes include end-to-end oversight of stock items, from the point of purchase to sales. Successful tactics reduce product loss, improve cash flow and enhance customer experiences; however, there are many ways to track stock levels, and choosing the right one is critical to profitability.
SMALL BUSINESS
@growwithco

@growwithco

New York City, NY
289
Followers
1K+
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Designed for business owners, CO— is a site that connects like minds and delivers actionable insights for next-level growth.

 https://www.uschamber.com/co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy