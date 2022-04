OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A bill passed the Oklahoma House on Tuesday that would allow a tenant to make repairs to their living space if it affects their health. House Bill (HB) 3409, authored by Rep. Carol Bush, R-Tulsa, would modify the repair and deduct a portion of the Oklahoma Residential Landlord and Tenant Act. The bill would allow the tenant to make repairs if the cost of repairs is equal to or less than one month's rent and if the landlord has not made repairs on their own. In previous times, the cost granted to repairs would not exceed $100.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO