ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijMAx_0ezpt8fX00

– Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo will return to the Vina Robles Amphitheatre stage, Sunday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m. as part of their De Novo 2022 tour. Tickets will go on sale, Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m., via Ticketmaster.

Pat Benatar’s vocals and “take-no-prisoners attitude,” along with Neil Giraldo’s trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer, and songwriter forged the chemistry and unique sound that created some of rock’s most memorable hits including We Belong, Invincible, Love Is A Battlefield, Promises In The Dark, We Live For Love, Heartbreaker and Hell Is For Children.

Together they have created two multi-platinum, five platinum, and three gold albums, as well as nineteen Top 40 hits. They have sold over thirty million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive Grammy awards. Their rock and roll love affair has endured for more than three and a half decades.

Comments / 0

Related
loudersound.com

Pat Benatar: Crimes Of Passion - Album Of The Week Club review

A superstar in the 1980s – and a two-time Hall Of Fame nominee this decade – Pat Benatar made a name for herself applying a tough, streetwise veneer to pop songs and turning them into arena-rocking classics. Second studio album Crimes Of Passion laid the groundwork for countless...
MUSIC
San Gabriel Valley Tribune

Jackson Browne is coming to Pacific Amphitheatre and The Greek this summer

Singer-songwriter Jackson Browne announced dates for his special Evening With tour, which launches in June and will feature a full band. He’ll stop by Pacific Amphitheatre in Costa Mesa on Sept. 3 for a post-OC Fair show. Tickets are $50-$90 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 18 at Ticketmaster.com. Advance ticket purchase is required.
COSTA MESA, CA
KISS 106

Hairball Returns to Beaver Dam Amphitheatre This Summer

Get ready to bang your head! The Beaver Dam Amphitheatre just announced some very exciting news. The incredible cover band Hairball is coming back to town this fall. Hairball will return to the Dam on Saturday, September 24th as part of the First United Bank & Trust 2022 Concert Series and they're bringing special guests- Resist & Bite- with them.
MUSIC
Paso Robles Daily News

Collective Soul, Switchfoot coming to Vina Robles

– Multi-platinum Atlanta rockers Collective Soul – Ed Roland (vocals/guitar), Dean Roland (rhythm guitar), Jesse Triplett (lead guitar/background vocals), Will Turpin (bass/background vocals), Johnny Rabb (drums/background vocals) – didn’t let the pandemic get in the way of their 26-year tradition of non-stop touring, and now they’re getting ready to head out on the road again. The band will join forces with Switchfoot – Jon Foreman (vocals, guitar), Tim Foreman (bass), Jerome Fontamillas (keys, guitar), and Chad Butler (drums) for a massive summer tour that launches Friday, July 15, and will include a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Saturday, Aug. 20.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neil Giraldo
Person
Pat Benatar
Paso Robles Daily News

Jason Mraz coming to Paso Robles this summer

– Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Jason Mraz has announced a series of shows in celebration of Lalalalovesongs, his collection of iconic ballads released earlier this year. Tickets begin going on sale this Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m. local time. Check local listings, as on-sale dates may vary in some cities.
PASO ROBLES, CA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Incubus coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with Sublime with Rome

Incubus headlines “A 105.7 the Point Big Summer Show” at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Aug. 13. Also on the bill are Sublime with Rome and the Aquadolls. Tickets are $18.75-$99.50 and go on sale at 10 a.m. March 18 at livenation.com. The tour begins July 24 in West...
MUSIC
Paso Robles Daily News

Interpol and Spoon coming to Vina Robles

– This fall, Interpol and Spoon will join forces for the “Lights, Camera, Factions” tour, a coast-to-coast run of North American co-headline dates that will also feature openers The Goon Sax, making it a Matador Records triple bill. The tour includes a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Wednesday, Sept. 14, produced by Nederlander Concerts. Vina Robles tickets go on sale, Friday, April 1, at 10 a.m., via Ticketmaster.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grammy Awards#De Novo#Ticketmaster
Paso Robles Daily News

Whale Rock Music Festival announces 2022 lineup

Headliners include Grace Potter, The Devil Makes Three, Allen Stone, Cory Wong. – The Udsen family of Castoro Cellars has announced the lineup for their 2022 Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival. Saturday, Sept. 17 will be closed out by Grace Potter and soul singer Allen Stone. Sunday Sept. 18 will feature California legends The Devil Makes Three with funk guitarist Cory Wong of Vulfpeck.
MUSIC
Paso Robles Daily News

Comedian Nate Bargatze coming to Vina Robles

– Coming off the success of his 2021 Grammy-nominated stand-up special, The Greatest Average American, comedian Nate Bargatze announced additional dates for The Raincheck Tour, which will include a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre, Friday, June 24. Tickets go on-sale Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m. (local time), via Ticketmaster. For more information and tickets, visit natebargatze.com.
CELEBRITIES
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy