Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

– Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo will return to the Vina Robles Amphitheatre stage, Sunday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m. as part of their De Novo 2022 tour. Tickets will go on sale, Friday, April 8, at 10 a.m., via Ticketmaster.

Pat Benatar’s vocals and “take-no-prisoners attitude,” along with Neil Giraldo’s trailblazing artistry as a guitarist, producer, and songwriter forged the chemistry and unique sound that created some of rock’s most memorable hits including We Belong, Invincible, Love Is A Battlefield, Promises In The Dark, We Live For Love, Heartbreaker and Hell Is For Children.

Together they have created two multi-platinum, five platinum, and three gold albums, as well as nineteen Top 40 hits. They have sold over thirty million records worldwide and have won an unprecedented four consecutive Grammy awards. Their rock and roll love affair has endured for more than three and a half decades.