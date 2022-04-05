451 new COVID cases, 5 additional deaths since Saturday

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 22, 2022, there are currently 508 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 9 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 6,660 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has confirmed...
A doctor who was found dead near a waterfall Sunday in northern Wisconsin apparently fell to her death when the ground beneath her collapsed, officials said Wednesday. Iron County Sheriff Paul Samardich said in a news release that Kelsey Musgrove's body was found "partially buried in a steep clay bank" on the river's edge at Potato River Falls in Gurney. About 25 agencies assisted with the search, he said.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 98 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 20 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, March 14. This brings the state’s total number of cases to 793,201 with 12,308 deaths. MSDH has […]
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Monday is the lowest since July. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports there were 373 daily cases of COVID-19 Monday. The last time cases were that low was on July 6th when 231 cases were recorded.
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The state of Idaho on Wednesday reported no additional coronavirus deaths. According to the state's COVID-19 tracking website, there were 274 additional confirmed or probable cases. To date, there have been a total of 443,309 cases along with 4,860 deaths. A total of 929,210 people...
