Dierks Bentley’s 7 Peaks Festival Is Returning, But in a New Location

By Jess
 1 day ago
After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns, Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Music Festival will return in 2022 for a third run. This year's event will take place Labor Day Weekend (Sep. 2-4) in a new location, San Luis Valley, Colo. Bentley made the announcement on Monday (April 4) alongside his...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Live Nation#Breland And Hardy#Twitter
