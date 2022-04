A judge in Maryland tossed out the state’s 2021 congressional district map Friday, delivering a win to Republicans who called the map biased towards Democrats. In a lengthy ruling, Anne Arundel County Senior Judge Lynne Battaglia declared the map “an outlier and a product of extreme gerrymandering,” and instructed the General Assembly to draw up a new plan by March 30. State Attorney General Brian Frosh has not indicated whether or not his office will appeal the ruling to the Maryland Court of Appeals. Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed all but one of the seven judges serving on the state’s highest court.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO