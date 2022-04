FORREST CITY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are asking you to know the difference between a fake or real weapon, as it can prove to be dangerous. “Toy guns’ present obvious dangers that have long demonstrated a need for guidance for our children. Officers are trained in the State of Arkansas to treat all gun calls as if they are encountering a real loaded gun until they are 100% positive that it is not a real gun. This can only be done by the officers in person examination of the gun or replica,” Forrest City police said on Wednesday.

