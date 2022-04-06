ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southall fire: Blaze near Heathrow Airport with huge black smoke clouds seen for miles

By Tom Batchelor
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

A large fire has broken out in west London close to Heathrow Airport, with 10 fire engines and dozens of firefighters sent to tackle the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to a fire at a garage on Tachbrook Road in Southall on Tuesday morning after a huge plume of thick black smoke was seen in the sky.

Around 70 firefighters who attended the blaze were still working at the scene more than an hour after the fire started.

LFB said most of a single-storey commercial garage, an adjoining storage area and several cars are alight, as well as a container of oil.

Three cylinders were removed from the building before the brigade arrived and firefighters are “cooling them to an ambient temperature as some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat”, LFB said in a statement. A 25-metre cordon has also been erected as a precaution.

LFB said the fire was “producing heavy smoke” and urged residents in the area to close their windows and doors.

Station Commander Graeme Hunter, who was at the scene, said: “The fire is producing heavy smoke, which is visible for miles. We are urging residents in the area to close their windows and doors.

“There is some disruption to traffic, so we encourage people to avoid the area whilst crews continue to work to make the scene safe.”

LFB was called at 11.45am with fire crews from Southall, Hayes, Feltham, Heathrow and surrounding fire stations at the scene. In total more than 40 calls were made to the fire brigade from concerned residents.

The fire brigade said the cause of the fire is not yet known.

Eyewitnesses described the fire as “massive” and said it was visible across west London, including from Heathrow Airport, although flights are unaffected.

