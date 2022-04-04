ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Mike Tyson’s THC Ear Shaped Gummies Banned in Colorado

By Matt Sparx
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've been around long enough to remember the "chomp seen around the world" you are going to be familiar with ears and Mike Tyson going hand in hand. Better yet, fist in glove. In 1997, Mike Tyson bit Evander Holifield's ear in the World Heavyweight title fight. To...

kingfm.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
101.9 KING FM
101.9 KING FM

10K+

Followers

10K+

Posts

2M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Reacts To Mike Tyson Selling Ear-Shaped Weed Edibles

Mike Tyson has been one of the strongest forces in the cannabis industry for a few years, becoming one of the biggest crossover stories from the sports world to the cannabis business. This week, it was announced that the former championship boxer had launched a new product called Mike Bites, ear-shaped gummies that back a strong THC-infused punch.
CELEBRITIES
CNET

Mike Tyson's Cannibis Company Making Pot Edibles in Shape of Bitten Ear

Almost 25 years have passed since boxer Mike Tyson famously bit a chunk out of Evander Holyfield's ear in the 1997 WBA Heavyweight Championship fight. But that memorable -- and gross -- moment lives on. Tyson's cannabis company, Tyson 2.0, is now selling marijuana gummi candies shaped like ears with bites out of them.
COLORADO STATE
101.9 KING FM

This New Colorado Tiki Bar Looks Really Fun. Have You Been?

When you think of tiki bars, you don't typically think of Colorado. Well, maybe you should as this Colorado tiki bar looks amazing. To most of us, a tiki bar means you're on vacation, or at least someplace warm and more tropical than being in Colorado. What's better than a beach or some water in the nice hot sun, with a delicious beverage topped off with one of those mini-umbrellas? I just made you thirsty, didn't I? Well, now you can think of tiki's in the snow or chilly Colorado weather because we have a brand new tiki bar ready to make you feel tropical no matter the weather.
COLORADO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
Fort Collins, CO
Daily Mail

Desperate search for Indiana couple, ages 72 and 69, who vanished last month while driving their RV from Oregon through Nevada on 1,300-mile trip to see friends in Arizona

Authorities are desperately searching for an elderly couple who vanished nine days ago while driving their RV through Nevada on their way to visit friends in Arizona. Ron Barker, 72, and his wife, Beverley Barker, 69, from Indiana, set out in their motorhome on a 1,300-mile road trip from Albany, Oregon, to Tucson, Arizona, on March 26.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Tyson
Ironton Tribune

Strange but true: There’s no Sundays west of the Mississippi

Lije Evans rode his mule home to his cabin. A few men had just tried to get Lije to go to Oregon with them. As he opened the cabin door, he saw his wife, Rebecca Evans, stooping at their fireplace. Lije yelled out to his wife, “Get your breeches on,...
IRONTON, OH
Outsider.com

Once-in-a-Lifetime Golden Bluegill Caught in Minnesota

When a Minnesota resident went ice fishing in late December on Lindstrom Lake, he didn’t think he would find a rare golden bluegill on the other end of his line. Terry Nelson is a frequent cold-weather angler and is no stranger to the typical bluegill that nibbles on his line. But this particular panfish had peculiar coloring that the fisherman had never seen before.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Could This $26 Million Cattle Ranch Be Colorado’s Yellowstone?

It could be possible to start your very own Dutton legacy in 2022 with a massive Colorado cattle ranch. No one can say for sure how large the Dutton Yellowstone Ranch actually is. However, there has been a lot of speculation. It has been mentioned in the show that the property is the size of Rhode Island. The state of Rhode Island is approximately 776,000 square acres, which is pretty huge.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tyson 2 0#Westword#Names Com
The Independent

Arizona sisters who went missing in Switzerland died by assisted suicide, authorities say

Two Arizona sisters who were reported missing by their family in Switzerland died by assisted suicide, authorities say.Lila Ammouri, a doctor, and registered nurse Susan Frazier flew to Basel, Switzerland on 3 February, and had been due to return to the United States on 13 February. When they failed to show up for work at Aetna Health Insurance in Phoenix, friends and family appealed for help to find them.Their deaths were confirmed by the State Department’s Bureau of Consular Affairs on 19 February, but no cause of death was given.A spokesman for the Basel-Landschaft Public Prosecutor’s Office confirmed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
OutThere Colorado

Dog found alive on Colorado mountain pass days after presumed death in avalanche

On March 10, a couple and their dog were hit by an avalanche in the area south of Monarch Crest. A male skier was able to avoid getting buried by deploying an avalanche airbag. He was then able to recover a partially buried female skier. While the two humans had made it out of the snow without injury, their dog was no where to be seen by the time they eventually made the call to leave the scene. With survival unlikely, the owners, along with...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
WyoFile

A dangerous game of chicken on the Colorado River

Seven Western states and their leaders — all depending on water from the Colorado River — remain divided. Opinion — Split into basins by an imaginary border at Lees Ferry, Arizona, each state can share blame for the rapid depletion of reservoirs that once held over four years’ flow of the Colorado River. But now, Lake Powell and Lake Mead edge closer to empty. With water savings gone, the Lower Basin has been trying to cope, though the Upper Basin carries on business as usual. Meanwhile, 40 millions Americans depend on flows from this over-diverted river.
COLORADO STATE
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy