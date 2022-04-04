Youngkin signs 'beagle bills' against animal cruelty

The Maryland House voted on Thursday to ban the declawing of cats unless it is medically necessary, making it the second state in the U.S. to halt the procedure after New York passed similar legislation in 2019, according to the Associated Press. An identical bill passed the state's Senate last...
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine are demanding action by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service following more than 70 animal welfare violations at an Envigo breeding and research facility based in Cumberland. In a letter to APHIS Administrator Kevin Shea, the senators urged APHIS to immediately...
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown City Council passed the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would make tying up an animal with a rope or chain outside unlawful. Sallie Parker, a Georgetown citizen, wrote a petition and got signatures from the community in support of her proposal. She says over the 16 years she has been in Georgetown, the issue has gotten worse.
While hundreds of floppy-eared beagle dogs await adoption to loving homes, Virginia lawmakers this winter approved regulations to prevent mistreatment of animals bred for experiments. Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, said he does not agree with using animals for experimentation. Nonetheless, there’s an industry in Virginia that breeds cats and...
In a home in South Carolina, police officers and animal control officials discovered a horrific scene. An animal abuser had barricaded his dog in a bathroom and trapped him behind an air conditioner and heavy weight lifting equipment. But even once they got to the dog to extract it, they couldn’t.
A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
A North Carolina animal shelter welcomed 23 puppies on March 9 after they were rescued from what animal control called a “hoarding situation.”. The Foothills Humane Society — located in Columbus, a town about 84 miles west of Charlotte — is giving a second chance to 23 puppies found by the Polk County Animal Control. Animal control officials said the puppies were living in poor conditions that left them malnourished, a shelter worker told McClatchy News.
In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
Vincent, a five-year-old blind dog, has earned the moniker Mr Ugly at Blind Dogs Rescue UK, but he hopes to shed the title once he finds a new home in the UK. Volunteers lost hope that this sad puppy would find his forever family after he was dubbed Mr Ugly.
While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
Most dog owners will love and support their pet through thick and thin. However, a precious pooch named Fezco recently learned the hard way that his owners seemingly had limits on what they'd tolerate. What happened? Fezco went viral after it was revealed that he was senselessly abandoned at a...
Swiss legislators have banned butchers and restaurants from selling meat harvested from the dead bodies of dogs and cats. But despite this win, private residents are still allowed to harm their family pet if they choose to, and eat its remains. Surprisingly, there aren’t even any regulations in place regarding what manner of slaughter is permitted.
It’s National Puppy Day. Colleen Paige, a Pet Lifestyle Expert Animal Behaviorist and author, founded National Puppy Day in 2006. Every year since 2006 on March 23rd, National Puppy Day has been celebrated. Puppies are naturally affectionate and give us unconditional love. They are fun to watch and they make us laugh with their antics.
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Animal Society is urging people to stand up and end cruelty against animals. Since the start of 2022, CAS says more than 200 animals across the state have been victims of cruelty- including a recent case of a puppy with its paws screwed to a door.
Over 400 Beagles that were bred for research will now have forever homes, thanks to an animal rescue in Virginia. Homeward Trails Animal Rescue is to thank for the more than 400 Beagles who won’t be euthanized at a cruel breeding facility and will be rehomed across Virginia and beyond.
South Bend, Ind. — Confusion and frustration tonight from neighbors of a South Bend man who tried killing his dog with a hammer. John Hill was not guilty for torturing or mutilating an animal. Last year, neighbors called police reporting they saw John Hill hit his dog in the...
