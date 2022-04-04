ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Youngkin signs 'beagle bills' against animal cruelty

heraldcourier.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Glenn Youngkin signs five bills to...

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Warner, Kaine highlight mistreatment of dogs, puppies at Virginia facility

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine are demanding action by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service following more than 70 animal welfare violations at an Envigo breeding and research facility based in Cumberland. In a letter to APHIS Administrator Kevin Shea, the senators urged APHIS to immediately...
CUMBERLAND, VA
WMBF

Georgetown adds tethering to their animal cruelty ordinance

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown City Council passed the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would make tying up an animal with a rope or chain outside unlawful. Sallie Parker, a Georgetown citizen, wrote a petition and got signatures from the community in support of her proposal. She says over the 16 years she has been in Georgetown, the issue has gotten worse.
GEORGETOWN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animal Cruelty#Bills#Beagle#Dog
KARE

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Lexington Herald-Leader

23 puppies rescued from ‘hoarding situation’ will be up for adoption, NC shelter says

A North Carolina animal shelter welcomed 23 puppies on March 9 after they were rescued from what animal control called a “hoarding situation.”. The Foothills Humane Society — located in Columbus, a town about 84 miles west of Charlotte — is giving a second chance to 23 puppies found by the Polk County Animal Control. Animal control officials said the puppies were living in poor conditions that left them malnourished, a shelter worker told McClatchy News.
ANIMALS
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

This Mr Ugly of a dog shelter seeks a new home

Vincent, a five-year-old blind dog, has earned the moniker Mr Ugly at Blind Dogs Rescue UK, but he hopes to shed the title once he finds a new home in the UK. Volunteers lost hope that this sad puppy would find his forever family after he was dubbed Mr Ugly.
PETS
TODAY.com

Dog walker shares 4 things she wishes pet owners knew

While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
WASHINGTON, DC
One Green Planet

Petition: Switzerland Must Ban People From Eating Dog and Cat Meat!

Swiss legislators have banned butchers and restaurants from selling meat harvested from the dead bodies of dogs and cats. But despite this win, private residents are still allowed to harm their family pet if they choose to, and eat its remains. Surprisingly, there aren’t even any regulations in place regarding what manner of slaughter is permitted.
LIFESTYLE
Countrymom

National Puppy Day

It’s National Puppy Day. Colleen Paige, a Pet Lifestyle Expert Animal Behaviorist and author, founded National Puppy Day in 2006. Every year since 2006 on March 23rd, National Puppy Day has been celebrated. Puppies are naturally affectionate and give us unconditional love. They are fun to watch and they make us laugh with their antics.

Comments / 0

Community Policy