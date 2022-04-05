VIDEO: Confrontation outside Encore Casino as State Police pursue driver in Everett

EVERETT, Mass, — A dramatic confrontation outside the Encore Casino in Everett on Tuesday morning.

Sky 25 was over the scene as State Police pursued a driver to the front entrance of the Encore Casino, leading to a confrontation with guns drawn.

As the driver exited the vehicle, he appeared to challenge troopers who were pursuing him, before disappearing under the awning of the casino.

Moments later, the man was seen being taken into custody. State Police say the driver hit 4 police cruisers before the confrontation and at least one car owned by a private citizen.

The driver was identified by State Police as Dennis Penney, 40, of Dorchester. Penney is expected to face assault and motor vehicle charges, as well as narcotics charges, according to State Police. Penney was taken to Mass General Hospital for evaluation.

State Police say this all started with a call at around 7:15 a.m. to check on a “possibly emotionally disturbed person” outside a car on the ramp from Route 60 to Route 1 south in Revere.

Police say the man re-entered that vehicle and drove onto Route 1 south. At that point, a second cruiser responded to assist and the troopers attempted to stop the driver. The man, who was driving an Infiniti QZ60, refused to stop, according to state police.

A witness to the pursuit as it made its way through Chelsea sent video of that portion of the chase to Boston 25.

The pursuit was also captured by a surveillance camera in Chelsea.

“After striking a civilian vehicle and exiting onto Carter Street, Chelsea, Troop A Headquarters terminated the pursuit,” according to a statement from the Massachusetts State Police. “The suspect drove down a dead-end street and cruisers, no longer in active pursuit, continued to respond to the area to attempt to box in the suspect vehicle.”

“The suspect vehicle evaded officers and the driver continued to flee, striking three MSP cruisers, Chelsea and Everett Police cruisers, and several civilian vehicles as it did so,” said state police in their statement.

The driver then made it to the Encore Casino, where he exited his car “and attempted to fight several Troopers.: said State Police. “A trooper deployed a Taser against the suspect, who was then taken into custody.”

