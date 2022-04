NOTE: Please call ahead to check if the church of your choosing is open or still worshiping virtually and, if it is open, what COVID-19 safety guidelines may be in place. Please send updates to: newmedia@lubbockonline.com. LENTEN SERVICES. • First Christian Church, 2323 Broadway: Ash Wednesday service March 2, at...

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 21 DAYS AGO