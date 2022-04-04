See A New Rendition of a Classic With the Univ. of Wyoming

"Some people just need SLAPPIN'!" Said Rusty Wagner of Yoder Wyoming. "Guy insults your wife, WHAP! Frankly, I think that Chris Rock fella should have seen it coming." "Just like that New York yahoo who came round these parts insulting us. He just pulled into our little town of Yoder Wyoming and gets out, scratching his head and making all sorts of comments on the dumb suckers who live in a place like this. Only he didn't say SUCKERS!"

WYOMING STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO