Hot Spot: Here’s What Happened During The Grammys + Will Smith’s Career Comes To A Pause [WATCH]

The road to the Oscars just ended, but the music awards are just getting started. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are right around the corner and we’re prepping for everything: celebrity couples, daring outfits, and, of course, the insanely elaborate performances. When any A-list, legendary award show happens, chances are that our favorite celebrity couples come out and show the world how in love they are. However, as we know, sometimes love doesn’t work out and some of our favorite celebrities split after years together. Then we’re left with the red carpet photos of what once was (still not over the split of one of our favorite couples, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet). The Grammys are no different because so many couples make appearances there only to sadly, split sometime later.

CELEBRITIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO