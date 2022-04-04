ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Hot Spot: Here’s What Happened During The Grammys + Will Smith’s Career Comes To A Pause [WATCH]

By Keenan "HIGz" Higgins
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe spend a lot of time talking about our favorite musicians here on the “Hot Spot,” so it was only right for Da Brat to recap the biggest night in music at this year’s GRAMMY Awards ceremony...

thesource.com

[WATCH] Steve Harvey Thinks Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock Because “He Know He Can’t Do Nothing”

Many people have weighed in on the infamous slap Will Smith laid on comedian Chris Rock shortly before accepting his Oscar for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Many people supported Smith in the move to protect the honor of his wife, but fellow comedian/talk show host Steve Harvey says that Will Smith should’ve and could’ve handled it another way.
Person
Will Smith
Person
Da Brat
Person
Rickey Smiley
Person
Chris Rock
ETOnline.com

Silk Sonic Opens 2022 GRAMMYs with Epic Performance

Silk Sonic got the party started at the 64th Annual GRAMMYs with an incredible performance! The duo, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars, got the star-studded audience moving and on their feet. The duo's hit track "777" brought the packed audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas to...
SheKnows

These Celebrity Exes Made a Big Impression on the Grammys Red Carpet Before They Split

The road to the Oscars just ended, but the music awards are just getting started. The 64th Annual Grammy Awards are right around the corner and we’re prepping for everything: celebrity couples, daring outfits, and, of course, the insanely elaborate performances. When any A-list, legendary award show happens, chances are that our favorite celebrity couples come out and show the world how in love they are. However, as we know, sometimes love doesn’t work out and some of our favorite celebrities split after years together. Then we’re left with the red carpet photos of what once was (still not over the split of one of our favorite couples, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet). The Grammys are no different because so many couples make appearances there only to sadly, split sometime later.
POPSUGAR

Nas's First-Ever Grammys Solo Performance Was a Medley of Hits

Nas's performance at this year's Grammy Awards was a pure celebration of hip-hop. The rap icon hit the stage on April 3 to perform a medley of some of his greatest hits, including "I Can," "Made You Look," "One Mic," and "Rare." The 16-time-nominated artist was up for two awards this year: best rap album for "King's Disease II" and best rap song for his feature on DMX's "Bath Salts" alongside JAY-Z. Nas's music has been recognized by the Recording Academy on numerous occasions, but the rap star didn't clinch his first win until last year — winning best rap album for "King's Disease."
ETOnline.com

Questlove Addresses the Oscars Slap One Week Later at the GRAMMYs

One week after getting caught up in the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock that happened at the 94th Academy Awards, Questlove acknowledged the moment while at the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards. "Alright, I'm gonna present this award and I trust that you people will stay 500 feet...
CinemaBlend

After Kim Kardashian Dropped The Name West, She’s Still Rebranding In Other Ways

For months after filing for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021, Kim Kardashian kept the West last name firmly on her social media handles, leading to some confusion about whether she intended to keep it with her kids in mind. Court documents have since cleared matters up, though, with a judge ruling in the reality star’s favor last month for her to become legally single and adopt her maiden name once again. Only then did Kardashian drop her ex’s surname officially from the likes of Twitter and Instagram. And the 41-year-old is still rebranding in other ways, too.
The Hollywood Reporter

Grammys: Billie Eilish Rocks Out to “Happier Than Ever” With Brother Finneas O’Connell

Billie Eilish sang her Grammy-nominated song “Happier Than Ever” at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, wearing a Taylor Hawkins shirt (a nod to the recently deceased drummer of Foo Fighters) and appearing in a set made to look like an upside-down room with water pooling at her feet, a nod to the song’s nominated music video. Her brother, Finneas O’Connell, played guitar by her side. The song reached its rock crescendo as the siblings jammed out onstage above the aforementioned set, joined by a full drum kit.More from The Hollywood ReporterCritic's Notebook: The Grammy Awards Remain a Tedious,...
bravotv.com

Kandi Burruss Slays the Red Carpet in a Glamorous Sheer, Curve-Hugging Gown

Kandi Burruss knows exactly how to turn heads, and for the Oscars, she wore an ensemble that did just that. On March 27, The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Kandi & The Gang cast member dazzled on the red carpet for the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood in a gown that was nothing short of incredible.
ETOnline.com

Saweetie Spills Her Secret on GRAMMYs Parking Lot Quick Change (Exclusive)

Saweetie always comes to slay and the 64th annual GRAMMY Awards was no exception. The GRAMMY-nominated rapper stepped out in two different outfits for one red carpet. Saweetie first posed in a hot pink skirt and bra set by Valentino. She completed the look with matching evening gloves, a diamond necklace and an equally glittering bracelet in the shape of a snake. She also rocked a short, sliver-hued 'do for the occasion.
