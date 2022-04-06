ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STORM WATCH: Overnight heavy rain into Wednesday to cause widespread street ponding

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Hope Osemwenkhae says moderate to heavy rainfall is expected to cause widespread street ponding overnight.

Showers are also expected for Thursday and Friday morning.

WEDNESDAY - STORM WATCH: A very soggy and wet morning commute. Big puddles with widespread street ponding and some minor flooding. Weather improves after 9 a.m. Rain ends by 2 p.m. Highs near 54. Lows near 47.

THURSDAY - STORM WATCH PM: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms. Highs near 58. Foggy morning to building midday clouds with limited breaks of sun. Unsettled weather for mid-afternoon as showers develop nearby. Thunderstorms arrive for the evening. Highs near 58. Lows near 49.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, few sprinkles midday. Highs near 62. Lows near 46.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Lows near 43.

SUNDAY: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 58. Lows near 46.

