WEDNESDAY NIGHT - THURSDAY MORNING. A southern system will move through the southeastern part of the U.S. Already showers have begin moving into our area from NC. Rain will continue overnight as the low passes through our area. Some lingering showers/sprinkles of rain are possible around lunchtime Thursday, but most should be dry. Higher rain totals will be to the south and over the Piedmont. Rain totals across the viewing area will be around 0.25″ - 0.75″ with isolated higher amounts possible.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 24 DAYS AGO