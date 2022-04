Senior Devon Smith broke a 3-3 tie in the fourth inning with a two-run single and the Rebels scored eight unanswered runs to complete a regular-season sweep of the Braves. Smith's single gave him four RBI in two games vs. Manalapan and started the scoring in a five-run inning. Senior Thomas Strauch added an RBI double in the five-run rally for Howell.

BASEBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO