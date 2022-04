MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A longtime police executive from New Orleans will take over as police chief in Alabama's capital city, Mayor Steven Reed's office said Monday. Darryl Albert, who has spent more than 30 years in law enforcement and held several key roles in the New Orleans Police Department, was selected following a search to succeed Ernest Finley, who resigned in June.

