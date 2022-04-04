ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmie Allen Keeps the Family Theme Going With Personal New Album, ‘Tulip Drive’

By Carena Liptak
 2 days ago
Jimmie Allen is once again returning to his roots. He announced a new album called Tulip Drive on Monday (April 4), and the project takes its name from the street where his late grandmother spent her childhood. Paying homage to family memories is something from a theme for Allen,...

q985online.com

