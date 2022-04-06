ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Remembering 'Newt': Final goodbyes for beloved elementary school principal

Friends, family and students gathered to say their final goodbyes to Dr. Terrance "Newt" Newton.

The 47-year-old was principal of Warner Elementary School in Wilmington, Delaware.

A viewing and funeral were held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront on Wednesday morning.

The elementary school principal died after a motorcycle crash on March 18 in New Castle County.

"He was a beloved principal, leader, loved the kids, did everything he could to help all the children. It's really hard for all of us," Delaware Governor John Carney said last month when he visited the school.

Action News featured Newton in a 2020 Localish report when he set up a barbershop inside the school for his students.

"In my eyes, all our students are leaders," Newton said in the video. "This is a time that allows me to groom better leaders, building their character and shaping relationships."

This principal is shaping the student body with haircuts!

WDEL 1150AM

Warner Elementary's street, library to be renamed in honor of Principal 'Newt'

Warner Elementary School's library and the street that runs in front of its steps will both be named in honor of Dr. Terrance Newton, who died earlier this week. Mayor Mike Purzycki and Red Clay Superintendent Dorrell Green announced in a statement they're planning a ceremony to dedicate both the library and road in honor of the Warner leader, who was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash.
WILMINGTON, DE
