Remembering 'Newt': Final goodbyes for beloved elementary school principal

Friends, family and students gathered to say their final goodbyes to Dr. Terrance "Newt" Newton.

The 47-year-old was principal of Warner Elementary School in Wilmington, Delaware.

A viewing and funeral were held at the Chase Center on the Riverfront on Wednesday morning.

"He was a beloved principal, leader, loved the kids, did everything he could to help all the children. It's really hard for all of us," Delaware Governor John Carney said last month when he visited the school.

Action News featured Newton in a 2020 Localish report when he set up a barbershop inside the school for his students.

"In my eyes, all our students are leaders," Newton said in the video. "This is a time that allows me to groom better leaders, building their character and shaping relationships."

This principal is shaping the student body with haircuts!