No one hurt in fire at TVA’s Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant

By Associated Press
 1 day ago

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — A fire that began in a turbine building at Browns Ferry Nuclear Plant in Athens was extinguished by a Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) crew without any injuries or threat to the public.

Federal records show the blaze started Saturday afternoon at the plant’s Unit 3. A report from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) says it apparently started in the oil system of a water pump.

Fire crews at the plant didn’t need assistance from outside fire departments.

A TVA spokesperson told News 19 Unit 3 is currently offline due to a scheduled maintenance outage, adding that Units 1 and 2 were unaffected and continue to operate at full power. A Notice of Unusual Event, the least severe of the four NRC emergency classifications, was declared as a result of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

