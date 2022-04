A 24-year-old Warren County woman was airlifted to a nearby hospital with serious injuries after being run over by her own pickup truck, authorities said. Samantha Gardner, of Hackettstown, was behind the wheel of a Sierra pickup truck heading north on Grand Avenue near Robins Court when the vehicle stalled and she exited just after 2:10 p.m. on Monday, March 14, local police said in a Wednesday release.

WARREN COUNTY, NJ ・ 20 DAYS AGO