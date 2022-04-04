ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

GoldandBlack.com videos: Purdue WRs Tyrone Tracy and Deion Burks

Scarlet Nation
 2 days ago

Purdue WRs Tyrone Tracy and Deion Burks talk after practice on Monday. Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com...

purdue.rivals.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

Report: Ohio State Defensive Player Is Transferring

Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos has entered the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Per Thamel, Cavazos is seeking more playing time after registering eight tackles and two passes defended in six games with the Buckeyes last season. Cavazos, a four-star recruit from San Antonio, Texas, redshirted in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Notre Dame Football Announces Surprising 2023 Opponent

Notre Dame announced a home matchup against Tennessee State on September 2, 2023. This home-opener, which will air on NBC, will mark the first time the Fighting Irish face an FCS program or an Historically Black College and University (HBCU). University Vice President and James E. Rohr Director of Athletics...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Brady Manek Releases Message After NCAA Tournament

North Carolina’s Brady Manek had a very uplifting message for his Twitter followers, despite losing in the National Championship on Monday night. The Tar Heels were up 15 at halftime but saw that lead erased in the second half. The Kansas Jayhawks came all the way back and won, 72-69 to clinch their first National Championship since 2008.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Chiefs Trade Rumor Is Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Over the past few days, a rumor suggesting the Kansas City Chiefs could trade up in the 2022 NFL draft for a wide receiver has emerged. “I got a call last night from somebody who floated this rumor out that they heard about the Chiefs,” said 610’s Fescoe In The Morning. “And it was that the Chiefs trading both 1’s and their second-round picks — whether it’s 40 or 50, depending on how high they want to move up — to get to around Top 5 in the Draft. Now to get to Top 5 in the Draft, they would have to trade their two 1’s and that first second-round pick. If they want to get to 7-8 in the Draft, they can trade their two 1’s and their second second-round pick and move up to there. And the target, from what I heard yesterday, appears to be Garrett Wilson, the wide receiver out of Ohio State.”
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Gonzaga Rumor Shot Down: College Basketball World Reacts

Amidst a wave of conference realignment around the NCAA, rumors regarding a possible Big East expansion have begun to swirl. The most intriguing name mentioned as a possible program to join the conference’s current 11-team field is the mid-major powerhouse Gonzaga Bulldogs. But on Wednesday, college basketball insider Jeff...
SPOKANE, WA
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Ohio State safety entering NCAA transfer portal

Hours after news broke of Ohio State cornerback Lejond Cavazos entering the NCAA transfer portal, another Buckeyes defensive back is reportedly looking at continuing his college football career elsewhere. Junior safety Bryson Shaw has also reportedly entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Patrick Murphy of Bucknuts247 shared the...
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Joel Klatt has 1 Michigan Wolverine on his NFL Draft Top 10 defenders list

Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt released his list for the Top 10 defenders heading to the NFL Draft this year on Wednesday. 1 Michigan Wolverine made the list. Klatt’s list had players from all over the country other than the B1G. The SEC, Pac-12, ACC, AAC, and Independents conferences were all on the list. However, the 1 player Klatt had from Michigan shouldn’t surprise anyone as it was none other than Wolverines DE Aidan Hutchinson at No. 1 on his list.
NFL
Tampa Bay Times

What will USF Bulls gain from an on-campus football stadium?

TAMPA — When USF officials discuss the on-campus football stadium they want to build near the Bulls’ practice fields, one word keeps coming up: transformational. Transformational for the football team, which will have a true home for the first time in its 26-year history. For the athletic department, which will benefit from the rise of its most visible program. And for the entire university, which will be buzzing with students and visitors a half-dozen times each fall.
TAMPA, FL

