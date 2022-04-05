ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABCNY

'Fitbit' murder trial of husband begins in Connecticut

ABCNY
ABCNY
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b99PX_0ezkybNf00

A trial began Tuesday for a Connecticut man accused of killing his wife.

It was the Fitbit she was wearing at the time of her death that helped lead to his arrest.

Richard Dabate is charged with killing his wife Connie in 2015 at their home in Ellington, two days before Christmas.

He told police someone broke into their house, killed her, then burned him and tied him up.

A police K-9 unit never found evidence anyone was in the house.

Data from his wife's Fitbit, however, indicated she was moving around for an hour after he said she was killed.

That evidence gained the case national attention.

There were no cameras in the courtroom Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Innocent bystander fatally shot in front of Bronx grocery store

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3leNvZ_0ezkybNf00

----------

* More Connecticut news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Comments / 1

Related
People

Conn. Man Allegedly Mutters 'I Know What You Did,' Fatally Shoots Sister's Fiancé in Bed

Authorities in Connecticut have charged a 24-year-old man with murdering his sister's fiancé — and his sister claims she doesn't know what prompted the violence. In addition to murder, Deondre Linder has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, two counts of risk of injury to a child, and criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, according to online court records.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Daily Voice

Couple Found Dead In Seymour Home, Police Say

Investigators believe a Connecticut couple found dead in their home likely died in a murder-suicide. Police received a report of two deceased senior citizens at their New Haven County home in Seymour, located on Manners Avenue, at about 9:50 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, according to the Seymour Police Department.
SEYMOUR, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Youtube#Public Safety
The Independent

Search for elderly couple who vanished in Nevada on road trip ends as wife found alive with dead husband

The search for an elderly couple who vanished on a cross-country road trip came to a bittersweet end as authorities found the wife alive and husband dead.Ronnie and Beverly Barker, ages 72 and 69, were reported missing by family after they failed to return home to Indianapolis after their trip through the western US in an RV.Family last heard from the couple on 27 March, when their RV was seen in surveillance footage on Highway 95 near Luning, Nevada.More than a week later, the pair were found on a mountain about three and a half hours northwest of Las Vegas...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Connecticut

Suspect in Murder of Meriden Woman Found Dead in New Haven: Police

A man suspected of killing a Meriden woman has been found dead in New Haven, according to police. They said he died by suicide. Tyrese Worthy, 36, was suspected of killing 37-year-old Dominique Curtis in Meriden on March 20, according to Meriden police. Police found Curtis lying in the driveway...
MERIDEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Man Suspected Of Killing Dominique Curtis Found Dead

The man suspected of killing former Hillhouse High School track star Dominique Curtis was found dead Tuesday inside a home in the Hill. A 911 caller alerted police to a house on Plymouth Street in the Hill neighborhood. Police arrived around 12:30 a.m. to find the suspect, Tyrese Worthy, on the third floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Worthy was 36 years old.
Daily News

NYC man charged with smearing feces on woman’s face held on bail for new crime: ‘What I’m going to do next is going to shock the city’

A disturbed repeat offender released without bail after arrests for smearing his own feces on a stranger’s face at a Bronx subway station and attacking a man wearing a yarmukle in Brooklyn has been busted again — and this time he begged police to keep him in jail or face the consequences, prosecutors said Tuesday. “Don’t let me out again,” Frank Abrokwa warned a cop after his arrest for going ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WTNH

Waterbury man charged with murder in Bridgeport shooting

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man faces multiple charges, including murder and robbery, in a deadly shooting in Bridgeport. Police arrested Jacque Richard, 26, Wednesday morning and charged him with murder, felony murder, first-degree robbery, criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and the use of a firearm in an […]
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
99K+
Followers
11K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy