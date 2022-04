The 1970 Dodge Challenger that you see here has most definitely seen better days. One could even argue that the Photos do it a lot of justice. However, even with that being said, I think we can all agree that it’s not as bad as you’d expect after hearing that it’s been left sitting for 47 years. It’s not just some random barn find, though, nor was it stored under a cover. The truth is, this specific Challenger was parked out in the open 47 years ago and forgotten about.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO