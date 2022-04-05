Man stabbed on subway staircase at Wall Street station
A man in this 40s was stabbed on the staircase at the Wall Street subway station after getting into a dispute on a train. Police say the victim and the suspect got into the dispute on a northbound number 4 train at the Wall Street station around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday. The dispute escalated in the station, and the victim was stabbed in the neck with a boxcutter on the staircase. WATCH: Raw video from the Wall Street station stabbing scene
Raw video: The victim got into a dispute on a northbound train at around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday. He was stabbed after that, on a staircase.He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to survive. The suspect fled onto Broadway. He is described as a Black male, approximately 30 years old, 6'2 to 6'4 tall. He was wearing a blue ski mask, an orange and gray hoodie, and carrying a boxcutter.
Candace McCowan reports on the tragic shooting, which investigators say started as a fight between two groups.
