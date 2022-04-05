Man stabbed on subway staircase at Wall Street station

A man in this 40s was stabbed on the staircase at the Wall Street subway station after getting into a dispute on a train.

Police say the victim and the suspect got into the dispute on a northbound number 4 train at the Wall Street station around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday.

The dispute escalated in the station, and the victim was stabbed in the neck with a boxcutter on the staircase.

Raw video: The victim got into a dispute on a northbound train at around 6:10 a.m. Tuesday. He was stabbed after that, on a staircase.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

The suspect fled onto Broadway.

He is described as a Black male, approximately 30 years old, 6'2 to 6'4 tall.

He was wearing a blue ski mask, an orange and gray hoodie, and carrying a boxcutter.

