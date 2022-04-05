ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man, 24, admits murder of Plymouth teenager Bobbi-Anne McLeod

By Steven Morris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fxqj4_0ezkZu9Z00

A 24-year-old rock musician has admitted murdering 18-year-old Bobbi-Anne McLeod, who disappeared from a bus stop in Devon in November last year.

Cody Ackland grabbed McLeod, who was less than 5ft tall and looked younger than her age, off the street near her home in Plymouth, drove her away and carried out a prolonged attack on her with a blunt instrument before hiding her body in woods on a lane down to a beach.

A huge search was launched after McLeod did not turn up to meet her boyfriend. Ackland walked into a police station three days after the attack and told police where to find the young woman’s body and what he had done.

The pair were not known to each other and the motive for the attack remains unclear but it is believed Ackland used violence to get her into his vehicle and then beat her repeatedly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AU4wo_0ezkZu9Z00
Bobbi-Anne McLeod. Photograph: Facebook

Members of McLeod’s family, including her mother, Donna, and older brother, Lee, sat at the back of the court. Donna wept and both were comforted by supporters.

Before Ackland was brought into court, the judge, Robert Linford, asked for restraint from those watching from the public gallery. “These are difficult and tense hearings. I expect the case to proceed in silence,” he said, asking anyone who felt they would be unable to comply to leave.

Ackland spoke only to confirm his identity, date of birth and to plead guilty to murder between 19 and 23 November. Wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue jeans he stood in the dock as far away from the public gallery as possible, surrounded by four security guards. Two police officers were posted in the body of the court.

Richard Posner, prosecuting, said a charge of kidnapping would not be proceeded with given the murder plea. He also said the prosecution was waiting for a report from a neuropathologist. No details of what happened were given in court. Ray Tully QC, defending, said the defence would provide the court with a psychiatric report on Ackland.

Ackland showed no emotion as he heard he would be sentenced on 19 May. Linford told him he would be jailed for life, with the only issue the length of minimum term he would serve before being eligible for parole. He remanded Ackland in custody and told him to return to the cells. The judge thanked the public gallery for its restraint.

Alison Hernandez, the police and crime commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, said: “I can’t even start to imagine the pain that Bobbi-Anne McLeod’s family and friends have been through over these past few months.

“While there is no justice that can bring Bobbi-Anne back, I’m pleased this case will be concluded swiftly and I truly hope the family will get the answers they need to provide some closure on this terrible incident.

“I’d like to thank the police for their hard work in bringing Cody Ackland to justice.

“I’d also like to thank the community of Plymouth who have shown courage, empathy and incredible support during this dark time for the city.”

Assistant chief constable Nikki Leaper of Devon and Cornwall police said: “We note the guilty plea entered at court today by Cody Ackland for the murder of Bobbi-Anne McLeod.

“We now await sentencing of Ackland at a later date by Judge Linford. Our thoughts remain with the McLeod family and those close to Bobbi-Anne who have had a daughter, sister and friend so cruelly taken from them.”

Speaking after the hearing, a relative of Ackland, said they had no idea what had led to the violence. The relative, who asked not to be named, said: “Everyone is devastated and absolutely it’s a tragic time for everyone, especially Bobbi-Anne’s family.”

The killing sparked marches, candlelit vigils and calls for urgent measures to make the streets of Plymouth safer for women. A commission to examine violence against women and girls has been launched.

It came three months after another tragedy in Plymouth when Jake Davison, a 22-year-old apprentice crane operator who harboured extreme misogynistic views, killed five people with a shotgun before turning the weapon on himself.

McLeod was last seen at 6pm on Saturday 20 November at a bus stop close to her home in the Leigham area. The alarm was raised when she did not reach her destination and police, family and friends began to search for her. Her headphones and tobacco were found at the bus stop, suggesting she had been abducted.

On 23 November Ackland gave himself up, telling police McLeod’s body was in woods close to Bovisand Beach, seven miles from where the teenager went missing.

Ackland lived with his mother in the Southway area of the city, about two and half miles from McLeod’s home. He was the lead guitarist and songwriter for the Plymouth indie rock band Rakuda.

Ackland is to be sentenced next month, at which point the full facts of the case will be given.


Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

'I saw blood... he continued to just stab Matthew like he was an animal on the floor': Wife tells court how 'smiling neighbour knifed father-of-three to death in parking row'

A heartbroken wife has told a court their neighbour stabbed her husband to death in a parking row 'like he was an animal before he sat on top of him and a lit a triumphant cigarette' outside their Cotswolds home. Can Arslan, 52, attacked father-of-three Matthew Boorman on their shared...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Posner
Person
Jake Davison
BBC

Man jailed over Mersham beer festival toilet rape

A man has been jailed for the rape of a woman in a portable toilet at a Kent beer festival. Parrie Jacob, 24, of Herons Way in Hythe, attacked the woman at the event in Mersham in July 2019. He had tried to kiss her at the event, before she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Sentencing#Security Guards#Devon And Cornwall Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX59

Boone County farmer accused of murdering wife, dumping body in creek

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
The Independent

Mother of girl, 12, who shot cousin then herself on Instagram Live denies police claim it was a murder-suicide

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who reportedly shot her cousin and then herself with a gun in St Louis in the early hours of Monday morning has denied a police characterisation of the act as a murder-suicide. The entire event was broadcast on Instagram Live. “(Paris) dropped the gun, and it fell, and it went off to my knowledge,” the girl’s mother Shanise Harvey told KSDK in St Louis. “And then when she picked it up, she picked it up by the barrel and it went off. That’s all I know... It was not a suicide. It was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Putin’s daughters targeted in US sanctions against Russia

The US has announced fresh sanctions targeting two daughters of Vladimir Putin, as well as Russia’s biggest public and private banks, as part of a common western effort to starve Vladimir Putin’s war machine of funds. The sanctions targeting Maria Vorontsova and Katerina Tikhonova, two adult daughters of...
POLITICS
The Independent

Baby girl dies after being attacked in family home by dog bought a week ago

A toddler has died after being attacked by a dog at her home in St Helens.Merseyside Police said officers received a report at 3.50pm on Monday that a child had been attacked by a dog in Bidston Avenue, Blackbrook.Emergency workers attended and the 17-month-old child was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries.The dog was handed over to the police at the home and has been put down.Police said the animal would be subject to further forensic examinations to determine its breed and whether it was a legal breed under the Dangerous Dogs Act.Detective inspector Lisa Milligan said...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Mother and her newborn baby both die after child birth in Travelodge room: Police launch probe into 'unexplained' tragedy in Leicester city centre hotel

A mother and a newborn baby have both died after being found together in a city centre Travelodge hotel room shortly after the woman had given birth. Paramedics were seen running up a ramp leading to the 67-bedroom hotel at the Haymarket shopping centre in Leicester yesterday afternoon amid panicked scenes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family mourn ‘much-loved’ toddler Bella-Rae after fatal dog attack

The family of a “much-loved” 17-month-old girl who died when she was attacked by their dog have said they are trying to come to terms with the “tragic loss”.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens at 3.50pm on Monday, Merseyside Police said.Neighbours described trying to save the “beautiful” toddler after hearing her parents’ screams.In a statement, her family thanked the community for their support.They said: “We would ask that we are now allowed some space and time to try and come to terms with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

UPDATE: One of two missing Winona County girls found; help sought finding other

WINONA (WKBT) — Jakaya Hodges, one of two missing girls in Winona, has been located, according to the Winona County Sheriff’s Office, which still seeks help finding the other. “We are still seeking assistance in locating Imajen Cruse,” according to a sheriff’s office news release Tuesday afternoon. “Thank you for your continued assistance!” Anyone with information about her whereabout is...
WINONA COUNTY, MN
The Guardian

The Guardian

233K+
Followers
63K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy