Wheelersburg, OH

Ohio Cops Seize $22,000 in Drugs During Motel Raid

 1 day ago

Southern Ohio News

Southern Ohio law enforcement seized an estimated $22,000 in meth and heroin during a raid at a Wheelersburg motel.

The Southern Ohio Drug Taskforce and SWAT team executed a search warrant at the motel.

During the search of the hotel room, officers found three pounds of meth and around 3 ounces of heroin. Additionally, they impounded $320 in cash, a digital scale, and drug paraphernalia.

Southern Ohio Drug Taskforce Officers arrested Zahki Walker, 21, of Dayton, and charged him with trafficking and possession of suspected meth and heroin, tampering with evidence, and resisting arrest.

Officer also arrested Michael Bostwick, 21, of Lucasville, on a probation holder.

Both men were taken to the Scioto County Jail. Sheriff David Thoroughman said the case will be forwarded to the Prosecutor’s Office and additional charges are possible.

Sheriff Thoroughman and Police Chief Debby Brewer ask that anyone wishing to leave a drug tip for the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force call the Task Force tip line at (740) 354-5656. All information will be kept confidential and anonymous.

