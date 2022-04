This year, Equal Pay Day lands on March 15, which signifies how far into the year women must work to catch up to what men earned the previous year. On average, full-time working women earn 83 cents for every dollar paid to a man, which adds up to about $417,000 in lost wages over a 40-year career, according to the National Women's Law Center (NWLC). The NWLC estimates that it would take about 12 years of extra work for women to match men's earnings.

