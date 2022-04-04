TRENDING NOW: Snake on a couch, Bridgewater bear, dog birthday

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgewater, CT

Eyewitness News
 2 days ago

NEWS CONFERENCE: Bob Stefanowski announces Rep. Laura Devlin as his running mate. Republican Bob Stefanowski announced his running mate during a news conference on April 5.

www.wfsb.com

Eyewitness News

Four shot, one dead in Hartford

State Rep. Laura Devlin is Republican gubernatorial hopeful Bob Stefanowski's running mate this fall. NEWS CONFERENCE: Bob Stefanowski announces Rep. Laura Devlin as his running mate.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

TRENDING NOW: National Puppy Day, dog plays soccer, girl sings to dog

Lawmakers have an agreement, now they have to vote. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: March 23rd. Moderna's COVID vaccine for children under 6, a fire outside the Pepperidge Farm facility, the statewide gas tax, and a birthday weekend for Scot!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. Lamont talks about...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
Ellington, CT
Field & Stream

Video: Domestic Pigs Named “Hammy” and “Mary” Fight Off Bear Attack in Connecticut

A black bear in New Milford, Connecticut, clambered into a pigpen, hoping to secure an easy meal of bacon, but found some angry—and aggressive—hogs instead. The pigs’ owners Kevin David and Rebecca Shaw captured the unexpected incident on a Ring.com security camera. The wild footage shows the bear going after one of the Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs named Mary. But the pig charges the bruin and pushes it around the pen like a boxer dominating an opponent in the ring. When she relents, Hammy, the other pig, bluff charges the bear several times. By then, the black bear has realized it’s dealing with some seriously hardy pigs and retreats back over the pen’s fence.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Hartford crash under investigation

Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police Department confirmed that a Trinity College student was killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday night.
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Post

Kevin Bacon sings to goats on TikTok at his Connecticut farm

During the pandemic, many picked hobbies such as making sourdough bread. For Kevin Bacon, it was a making TikToks of himself singing to goats on his Connecticut farm. His videos of "#GoatSongs" have attracted more than 650,000 likes on the platform. His most recent video was dedicated to Tom Brady after the football player announced his retirement in early February (Brady announced that he was going to come back for one more season in early March). Other videos showcase him singing songs by the Backstreet Boys and New Kids On The Block.
CONNECTICUT STATE
