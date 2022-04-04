TRENDING NOW: Snake on a couch, Bridgewater bear, dog birthday
Eyewitness News
2 days ago
NEWS CONFERENCE: Bob Stefanowski announces Rep. Laura Devlin as his running mate. Republican Bob Stefanowski announced his running mate during a news conference on April 5. Bob Stefanowski announces running mate, an...
Channel 3's Lorin Richardson said Tuesday would be mostly dry before several rounds of rain arrives. Here is her Tuesday noon forecast. State Rep. Laura Devlin is Republican gubernatorial hopeful Bob Stefanowski’s running mate this fall. NEWS CONFERENCE: Bob Stefanowski announces Rep. Laura Devlin as his running mate. Updated:...
Lawmakers have an agreement, now they have to vote. 3 Things You Need to Know, 1 You Don't: March 23rd. Moderna's COVID vaccine for children under 6, a fire outside the Pepperidge Farm facility, the statewide gas tax, and a birthday weekend for Scot!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. Lamont talks about...
Meteorologist Scot Haney said after a dry Tuesday & Wednesday, scattered showers roll Wednesday night through Thursday. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast. Nicole Nalepa and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of March 22, including a deadly fire in East Windsor. Updated: 5 hours ago.
A dog bite victim invoked Connecticut’s “strict responsibility” statute to win a $101,000 settlement against the dog’s owner, who was in a different time zone and had left her pet with an acquaintance. State law holds a dog’s owner liable for injuries caused by her four-legged...
In a video caught by a Ring user in New Milford, Connecticut, two pigs battle a black bear after it climbs into their pen. In the video, viewers witness a black bear climbing up and over a fence to the pen of pigs Mary and Hammy. As the black bear...
A black bear in New Milford, Connecticut, clambered into a pigpen, hoping to secure an easy meal of bacon, but found some angry—and aggressive—hogs instead. The pigs’ owners Kevin David and Rebecca Shaw captured the unexpected incident on a Ring.com security camera. The wild footage shows the bear going after one of the Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs named Mary. But the pig charges the bruin and pushes it around the pen like a boxer dominating an opponent in the ring. When she relents, Hammy, the other pig, bluff charges the bear several times. By then, the black bear has realized it’s dealing with some seriously hardy pigs and retreats back over the pen’s fence.
Michaels’s career included stints at WMUR-TV in Manchester, N.H., WHDH-TV and WBZ-TV in Boston, and the Weather Channel. The family of longtime Boston broadcast meteorologist Mish Michaels announced Wednesday that she had died. “It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved...
Geologists at the University of New Hampshire identified a 12,000-year-old Woolly Mammoth tooth that was caught off the shore of Plum Island in Newburyport, Massachusetts. The tooth was found this past December by Captain Tim Rider while he was dredging for scallops, according to NECN. According to the New England...
@ethanabitz Reply to @cheffrosty Yeah.. maine totally sucks 🙃 #mainecheck #mainetiktok #mainetok #maine ♬ Maine - Noah Kahan. I can't lie, TikTok is one of the more entertaining forms of social media. At first, I was not on board at all, but I have slowly warmed up to it. So many weird fads, trends, and challenges have come from the millions and millions of folks who use it on a daily basis. It has made stars out of everyday ordinary people, just posting fun clips, and when someone recently made the comment "Or don’t, because Maine sucks. Stop romanticizing this place," a guy named Ethan Abitz came back at him with the perfect answer, with a video called "Ode To Maine."
If you have a pet, then you know that they can do some insane and funny things. It doesn't matter what type of pet you have. It could be a dog, cat, bird, or fish. I had a pet beta fish that, believe it or not, enjoyed being petted. That's right, I would put my finger in their bowl and they would swim up to the top and let me pet them. Honestly, I'm not sure if that makes me or the fish strange.
A hiker in the woods near Monson required rescue after he plunged 30 feet into an underground water storage tank, Massachusetts police said. The 32-year-old man fell into the tank at about 8 p.m. Monday, March 21, police said on Facebook. Emergency crews spent about three hours rescuing the man,...
Mylo and Lilly are the chihuahuas that were left outside a supermarket by their owner Stephen Hopkinson, from Fleetwood in Lancashire. Both of them were in terrible condition with skin infections and dental issues. Worst of humanity. After a stranger found the dogs tied up outside the supermarket, the RSPCA...
The couple told police they are "scared for their life." A police report uncovered by The Boston Globe Tuesday alleges that Rhode Island Democratic candidate for the Second Congressional District seat Michael Neary stalked an Ohio couple on the road for about 70 miles before being arrested. Neary, 28, was...
Effects of the gas tax holiday, a fire damages a local church, UConn women in the Final Four, and baby blanket rides!. Lt. Aaron Boisvert of the Hartford Police Department confirmed that a Trinity College student was killed in a hit-and-run on Thursday night. Updated: 2 hours ago. Meteorologist Scot...
During the pandemic, many picked hobbies such as making sourdough bread. For Kevin Bacon, it was a making TikToks of himself singing to goats on his Connecticut farm. His videos of "#GoatSongs" have attracted more than 650,000 likes on the platform. His most recent video was dedicated to Tom Brady after the football player announced his retirement in early February (Brady announced that he was going to come back for one more season in early March). Other videos showcase him singing songs by the Backstreet Boys and New Kids On The Block.
Well, this is a twisted story - literally in a snake kind of way. There's a new episode of 48 Hours that recently devoted an episode to the murder of a Missouri snake breeder. Spoiler alert: he wasn't killed by snakes. This is the story of Ben Renick. Nearly 5...
There are so many things to do and places to visit in New England. New England is made up of six states: Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Each state has something exciting to offer, whether you just want to relax, explore, or try a new experience.
Even though there are a few TikTok accounts solely based around Maine, none may reek more of Vacationland than the Box of Maine TikTok account. If you're not familiar with Box of Maine, what they do is basically all in their name -- they literally ship out boxes filled with Maine-only items: Moxie, Needhams, Whoopie Pies, Maine-based T-shirts (like Moxie shirts), and a stupid amount more.
Comments / 0