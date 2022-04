This story is part of War in Ukraine, CNET's coverage of events there and of the wider effects on the world. As Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues and sanctions imposed on Russia from the international community increase, cybersecurity concerns are also on the rise. Though US officials haven't identified a specific retaliatory cyberthreat to the US coming out of Russia at this time, officials are calling on individuals and organizations to remain vigilant as evolving intelligence indicates Moscow is "exploring options" for potential cyberattacks. Part of that vigilance should include email security since email is especially susceptible to attack.

INTERNET ・ 20 HOURS AGO